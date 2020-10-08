Newsfeed Now: Vice Presidential Debate wrap-up; Tracking Hurricane Delta

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – The Commission on Presidential Debates announced changes to the second Trump-Biden debate that included having the candidates face off virtually, but the president said he won’t participate.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

VP DEBATE WRAP-UP: The stage in Utah was set with all the trappings of a modern political debate: Red, white and blue carpets, a backdrop of the Declaration of Independence — and plexiglass.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

HURRICANE DELTA: As expected, Hurricane Delta is beginning to intensify now that it is moving over the Southern Gulf of Mexico. Additional strengthening is expected as it moves into the Central Gulf today and could become a major hurricane again.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

COOKIE VENDING MACHINE: Mike Evans is the cookie man with a cookie plan, warm delicious cookies from a vending machine. He calls his company Alibi Cookies, and he swears by this creation, filled with pumpkin spice, chocolate chunk, oatmeal raisin and more.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.