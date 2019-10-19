Live Now
Smashing pumpkins: Oregon Zoo pachyderms go to work

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Elephants at the Oregon Zoo had a very happy Friday as they participated in the annual tradition of Squishing the Squash.

The elephants squished, stomped and munched on some of the Portland area’s largest pumpkins. One of the pumpkins was 800 pounds, and the other was 600 pounds.

They were provided by Pacific Giant Vegetable Growers Club members Larry and Christy Nelson of Albany.

The Zoo said activities such as smashing pumpkins help keep the animals mentally and physically stimulated.

Elephants smash pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo, October 18, 2019 (KOIN)

