Snickers giving away 1 million free bags of fun-sized candy. Here’s how you can score a free bag

(CNN) — Snickers is giving away a million free bags of candy ahead of Halloween.

A candy giveaway was initially tied to an online petition to get Halloween moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of October.

Snickers said if the federal government changed the date of Halloween, it would give away a million free Snickers bars.

The petition got more than 150,000 signatures, but the date of Halloween hasn’t changed.

Snickers is giving away candy anyway.

To claim the free candy bars click here and enter your cellphone number.



This will allow you to claim a digital gift card for $3.90, the price of a bag of fun-size Snickers.