Teenager now can ride a new bike to work, thanks to Millington, TN Police Chief

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Tracey Frazier had given her bike to another coworker who she said needed it more. Frazier said the unexpected gesture was extremely kind.

“I almost started crying because it was so sweet,” Frazier said. “They went out of their way to give me this bike.”

Millington Police Chief Mark Dunbar had seen Frazier ride her skateboard or walk to work every day from her home near the Millington naval base. He said he didn’t think twice about giving her the bike.

“Last two or three weeks or so I had seen her on Navy Road on a skateboard,” Dunbar said. “I noticed her this morning and we had a bunch of bicycles that were awarded to us over the years and we had them collected in the back. I kept seeing her on the skateboard so I said well I see of she would like a bicycle.”

Frazier and her family moved to Millington last September, and she has been working at Burger King. She gave her bike to a coworker who would walk to work and had a longer commute than she had.

“It made me feel bad,” Frazier said. “I was like okay I have a skateboard and a bike. I use the skateboard more than the bike, so why not let him use the bike.”

Her coworkers have always had her back, and she tries to return the favor when she can. She said her coworker needed it more than she did.

“God has a path for us,” Frazier said. “So when He sees that I’m doing something nice, I don’t expect anything in return. So I feel that He sees that and rewards me with it.”

With Frazier’s nearly three-mile commute to work, a new bike could be useful. He said she was surprised and very grateful.

“She did really well on that skateboard because she came from end of Navy Road to the other end of Navy Road every day through town,” Dunbar said.

Frazier said the gift she received reminded her that kindness can go a long way.

“Have compassion,” Frazier said. “Have compassion, common courtesy, don’t be mean because you never what a person could be going through.”