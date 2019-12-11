Tiger Truck Stop bites back with billboard

Local school builds Christmas display to help give back to the community

The Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete is turning a negative into a positive.

Photo courtesy of Deon Guillory

They have a sign up on the side of I-10 between the Lobdell and Grosse Tete exits that reads “Stop in for gas and a bite, next exit.”

The play on words is in reference to a Florida couple’s run-in a few months ago with Casper the camel. The story went international and now the truck stop is cashing in on the popularity.

“There’s definately been an uptick in more family oriented business. I mean, we’re gonna get our truck drivers no matter what. It’s brought in some that normally wouldn’t stop,” Assistant Manager Diana Hunt said.

The Tiger Truck stop is known for it’s exotic animals and petting zoo.

Hunt said there are plans to put up more billboards.