Tips to keep you safe this Cyber Monday

WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE)– Today is Cyber Monday.

You probably already know the things you plan to buy this Cyber Monday, but do you know how to protect your cards and your computer before you start your online holiday shopping?

Malwarebytes provided a list of 10 safety tips you should know and we asked locals if they were aware of these tips.

First things first, you want to make sure you’re on a secure connection.

“It will say it right up at the top of your bar. It will usually be red if it’s not trusted,” said Charles Williams.

The URL should always read “HTTPS” and not just “HTTP”. In addition, don’t use public wifi.

“Oh no. I don’t do that,” said Williams.

Second, go directly to a store’s website instead of using a search engine to look for deals.

“I actually go to the website and type in the store name or the website name,” said Ted Scholl.

If you see something you like, verify it first, because it could be a scam.

If a pop-up deal is “Too-good -to -be- true” trust your gut and decline the offer.

“No, I don’t use pop-ups at all,” said Scholl.

Thirdly, tighten up security before you shop.

“I make sure I use an anti-virus, not a VPN, but some sort of protection online for sure,” said Williams.

Making sure all your bases are covered will prevent hacking and viruses on your phone, tablet, and computer.

Finally, one that I usually do all the time, but not as of today. Do not use your debit cards to shop online. Instead use PayPal, Apple Pay, or a credit card.

“Yeah, I definitely use PayPal. I generally don’t put my credit card information directly in,” said Williams.

Now that you can shop safely online, get your wallets ready and happy shopping.

In 2018, American consumers spent a record-breaking $7.9 billion online on Cyber Monday alone.

