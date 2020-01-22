Trapped dog found by hunter continues to improve

Newsfeed Now

by: Debbie Williams

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Latest Videos

Hunter says he's no hero after saving trapped dog while hunting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter says he's no hero after saving trapped dog while hunting"

Hunter finds dog trapped in hole in Baldwin County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hunter finds dog trapped in hole in Baldwin County"

Sunflower Showdown Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunflower Showdown Fight"

Newsfeed Now for Jan. 21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for Jan. 21"

NO. 1 IN MERCHANDISE: Whitehouse fans struggle to find Mahomes gear ahead of Super Bowl

Thumbnail for the video titled "NO. 1 IN MERCHANDISE: Whitehouse fans struggle to find Mahomes gear ahead of Super Bowl"

Newsfeed Now for January 20, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 20, 2019"
More Newsfeed Now

UPDATE (01/22/20 9:59 a.m.) — The trapped dog, Buck, that a Baldwin County hunter found in a hole is said to be improving. 

He now has a new sweater bought by one of the vet techs at Central Baldwin Veterinary hospital in Robertsdale.  He is up and walking without any assistance and no longer has an IV.  

Doctors said the first 48 hours were critical and he seems to have made it through the initial part of his recovery with flying colors.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County hunter looking for a deer finds a dog instead trapped in a hole. He rescues him, rushes him to a local vet, posts on Facebook in search of the owner and now he’s being called a hero.

We will never know what this dog went through but what we can tell you, he is lucky to be alive.

“Obviously somebody probably dumped him and there are a lot of people that wouldn’t care that would keep going so very lucky,” says Dr. Angie Truett at Central Baldwin Animal Hospital.

They call the Boxer “Buck” because that was what Jared Melton was hunting when he heard something. “It was him bellowing trying to call out for help. It was a noise I had never heard before.” Trapped in what he believes was an armadillo hole, Melton brought the dog to his vet in really bad shape. “His body temperature,” says Dr. Truett. “It was so low it wouldn’t register on a thermometer. It was near-fatal body temperature.”

While doctors worked to save his life, Melton posted on Facebook what had happened in hopes of finding the dog’s owner. But what happened next, “Everybody on there calling me a hero and a saint and I’m not that. I’m just a guy that got lucky and found a dog and helped him cause I’d want that help in return if that was me in there.”

Bucks’ prognosis is good. He weighs only 36 pounds and still has a long road ahead of him. But, when he gets there Melton will be waiting. “I’ll take him home. If nobody else keeps him, nobody claims him, I’ll take him home.”

Doctors did a scan for a ‘micro-chip’ but didn’t find one. They say the first 48 hours are critical but they think he is going to be okay.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories