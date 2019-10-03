Live Now
Watch 12 News for the latest news and weather

Woman who bit camel to escape denies throwing treats

Newsfeed Now

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Replays

JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road"

Agreement to End Racial Profiling in Madison County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agreement to End Racial Profiling in Madison County"

JPD: Man dead after reportedly killing ex-girlfriend

Thumbnail for the video titled "JPD: Man dead after reportedly killing ex-girlfriend"

Man shot to death on Fayette St. in Vicksburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot to death on Fayette St. in Vicksburg"

Deadly shooting in McComb

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly shooting in McComb"
More Crime

 

JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road

Thumbnail for the video titled "JPD investigates shooting on Terry Road"

Agreement to End Racial Profiling in Madison County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agreement to End Racial Profiling in Madison County"

JPD: Man dead after reportedly killing ex-girlfriend

Thumbnail for the video titled "JPD: Man dead after reportedly killing ex-girlfriend"

Man shot to death on Fayette St. in Vicksburg

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man shot to death on Fayette St. in Vicksburg"

Deadly shooting in McComb

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly shooting in McComb"

Accused Walmart Shooters Waives Extradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Accused Walmart Shooters Waives Extradition"

Two men arrested after skimmer found in Madison

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two men arrested after skimmer found in Madison"

Man accused of burglarizing Brookhaven business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of burglarizing Brookhaven business"
More Crime

GROSS TETE, La. (AP) — The Florida woman who bit a 600-pound (272-kilogram) camel to escape from beneath it denies that she and her husband threw treats for their dog into the camel’s enclosure at a Louisiana truck stop.

Gloria Lancaster told The Advocate on Wednesday that she broke bones and had to have her lungs drained of blood after Caspar the camel knocked her over and sat on her at the Grosse Tete petting zoo.

Lancaster admits she crawled into the pen to retrieve her dog but disputes the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office’s accusations that the couple threw treats into it.

Lancaster says she doesn’t fault the camel and understands he was only protecting his territory.

The couple was cited for not leashing their dog, but Lancaster says the truck stop should’ve better secured its enclosure.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.