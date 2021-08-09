Next phase of Jackson’s water system improvements begins Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, crews will work on the next phase of the City of Jackson’s water-sewer improvements.

Crews will take pictures and survey the data needed to make the improvements to install new water meters. This is part of the city’s plan to have a reliable water billing system, which has been scrutinized for years.

“Bills that either are error or held for a significant period of time. The response I’ve come to given is that will be the new case until I’m able to implement a new system,” said Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba.

He said the project has been a long time coming.

In the meantime, there are resources available for neighbors to help offset the costs of their water bills under certain requirements.

