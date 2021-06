BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Red Mountain Entertainment announced NF will perform at the Brandon Amphitheater, along with special guest MICHL.

The concert will be on October 12, 2021, at 7:30 p.m., and gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 25, at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster.