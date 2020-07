JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Today Jackson Public Schools announced their reopening plan for fall but not all teachers agree with the plan. 12 news’ Gary Burton spoke with Obama Magnet 2nd grade teacher Stephanie Dees who doesn’t feel that it’s the right time to go back.

“A lot of my students have underlying health conditions and I know a lot of them do not have the technology that they need” said Dees.