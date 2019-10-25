NFusion Metro offers free clothing to community members

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – NFusion Metro is bringing confidence to citizens in the form of clothing.

For the second year, NFusion, which provides mental health resources to youth, is giving away free clothes and shoes to those who need a good pick-me-up.

Shamaro Galloway, Family Involvement Coordinator, said the clothes giveaway started from discussions on bullying and suicide prevention with Socially Involved Proud Parents.

“Parents came up with the idea of making them feel confident. Giving them a boost of confidence came with seeing them dress for success.”

Whether it’s dressing for school, an interview or church, NFusion will have it all Saturday.

On October 26, from 9 am to 1 pm, members of the community can fill one brown bag full of clothes to take home at the NFusion Metro headquarters, located at 3246 Highway 80 in Jackson.

Social Marketing Coordinator Ray McCants explained the type of items people can choose from.

“We have Rock jeans, Express… we got some different brands for the ladies… some shoes, designers. So it’s not just throw away stuff. We have quality pieces of clothing for people to come in and can put on and really feel good about themselves.”

During the inaugural giveaway, NFusion serviced more than 300 community members and they’re hoping to do the same this year.