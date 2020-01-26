Nine dead in helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and daughter

UPDATE: 1/26/2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- LA County Sheriff confirms that nine people were killed in the helicopter crash that also claimed the life of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna “GiGi” Bryant.

The chopper went down in Calabasas on Sunday morning leaving no survivors, according to authorities.

Bryant was 41 years old. His daughter was 13.

The identification of the other victims have not been released at this time.

UPDATE: 1/26/2020 3:30 p.m.

Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also killed in the deadly helicopter crash, according to several reports.

The LA County Sheriff's Department confirmed a total of five people have passed away in the Sunday crash.

Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.



Avoid the area until further notice. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 26, 2020

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- NBA legend Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Kobe was traveling with four other people in a private helicopter Sunday when the plane crashed and sparked a bush fire, authorities say.

