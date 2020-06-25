Nissan donates $55,000 to support STEM programs at Alcorn

LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan North America, Inc. donated $55,000 to Alcorn State University to supports its Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) programs.

“Alcorn is thankful for Nissan’s generosity because it shows their willingness to help our students reach new heights,” said President Felecia M. Nave. “Because I have a background in STEM, it is an honor to receive funds to enhance resources and the quality of learning for our students in those fields. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Nissan in the future.”

Jennifer Swanner, a corporate communications specialist at Nissan, spoke about how helping Alcorn’s STEM students fit perfectly with the company’s mission.

“Nissan North America, Inc. is committed to achieving its global mission of ‘Enriching People’s Lives’ by not only offering our customers unparalleled products and services but by improving the quality of life in the communities in which Nissan operates,” said Swanner in a letter to the University. “Investing in Alcorn students provides a critical career pathway to grow our future workforce.”

