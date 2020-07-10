Nissan offers free admission to Two Mississippi Museums on July 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan is supporting free admission to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on Saturday, July 18. Admission will also include the new special exhibit Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, and Politics.

“We are thankful to Nissan for their continued generosity and support,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. “We will provide a safe experience for all visitors that take advantage of this opportunity to explore the museums.”

In a continuing effort to stem the spread of COVID-19, visitors will be required to wear masks, which will be available on site. All the public spaces have been sanitized, and thorough cleaning will continue every day. Staff will be on site to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained. A limited number of visitors will be allowed inside at one time.

“Nissan believes that education promotes conversations, conversations enable understanding, and understanding builds community. Building respect and greater civic spirit within our communities is needed now more than ever,” said Parul Bajaj, senior manager, Philanthropy, Nissan North America, Inc. “We are honored to welcome our neighbors across Mississippi to the museums on July 18.”

The museums will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 18. They are located at 222 North Street in Jackson. For more information email info@mdah.ms.gov.

