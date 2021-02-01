Nissan sponsors free weekends at Two Mississippi Museums

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan is sponsoring free weekends to the Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in February starting Saturday, February 6. The free admission to the museums will also include the special exhibits I AM A MAN: Civil Rights Photographs of the American South, 1960–1970 and Mississippi Distilled: Prohibition, Piety, and Politics.

“We are thankful to Nissan for their continued support,” said Katie Blount, director of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. “Their generosity allows us to invite the public to safely celebrate Black History Month at the Two Mississippi Museums.”

“Nissan is honored once again to welcome our neighbors across Mississippi to the State History and Civil Rights museums during Black History Month, said Parul Bajaj, senior manager, Nissan Philanthropy. “We remain committed to supporting initiatives that foster respect and greater civic spirit within our communities.”

Safety precautions at the museums include requiring all visitors to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Masks are available on-site. All public spaces have been sanitized, and thorough cleaning will continue every day. Hand sanitizing stations are provided and staff is on-site to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained. A limited number of visitors are allowed inside the museums at one time.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase their tickets online at tickets.mdah.ms.gov. The maximum number of people per group is twenty. Regular museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday 9 a.m.–5 p.m. The museums are open free of charge on Sundays from 1–5 p.m.

The museums are located at 222 North Street in Jackson.