Nissan suspending production of its manufacturing facilities

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nissan announced it will temporarily suspend production of its manufacturing facilities in the United States, including its plant in Canton, starting March 20 through April 6.

The company is taking this action to boost containment efforts where possible around the COVID-19 coronavirus. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus at any Nissan facility. Areas deemed business-essential will operate with enhanced safety measures. 

