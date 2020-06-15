Breaking News
No bond for suspect accused of killing Simpson County deputy

Joaquin Stevens Blackwell

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge decided no bond would be given to the suspect accused of killing a Simpson County deputy on Friday.

Joaquin Stevens Blackwell is accused of killing Deputy James Blair at a mental health center in Mendenhall. Blackwell was captured on Saturday after a manhunt.

According to MBI, this is an ongoing investigation in an effort to identify any other possible subject or subjects that helped Blackwell initially avoid arrest.

