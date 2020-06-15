No bond for suspect accused of killing Simpson County deputy

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A judge decided no bond would be given to the suspect accused of killing a Simpson County deputy on Friday.

Joaquin Stevens Blackwell is accused of killing Deputy James Blair at a mental health center in Mendenhall. Blackwell was captured on Saturday after a manhunt.

According to MBI, this is an ongoing investigation in an effort to identify any other possible subject or subjects that helped Blackwell initially avoid arrest.

Joaquin Stevens Blackwell captured after manhunt

Deputy James Blair

