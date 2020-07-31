No change for Vicksburg Warren School District’s reopening plans

Coronavirus Information

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Friday, July 31, was the deadline for school districts in Mississippi to submit their reopening plans.

It is a requirement for all districts to operate 180 days. Governor Tate Reeves said he will review the opening plans.

The Vicksburg Warren School District has not made any changes in reopening schools. The plan is to start school on Friday, August 7, pending a change of plans on the state level.

