No Christmas parade in Jackson, tree lighting ceremony instead

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Jackson Mayor Chowke A. Lumumba announced the cancellation of the city’s Christmas parade. Instead of the parade, the city will host a tree lighting ceremony.

The mayor said the decision was made due to the rise in coronavirus cases in the state.

“We will be exercising the same precautions that we exercise during any gathering that we have with the city which will be socially distanced. We invite people to participate in that, but that will be with limited occupancy. We will do so as safely as possible,” he explained.

The date for the Christmas lighting has not been announced.

LATEST STORIES: