JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be no funeral for a Jackson firefighter who was shot and killed on March 23. The funeral will not take place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Police said 36-year-old Yancey Williams was shot and killed by 44-year-old Terrance Watts.

According to Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home, there will be no funeral for Williams. A visitation will be held Friday, March 27 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The visitation will be limited to 10 people at a time.