No masks required for Rankin County Schools

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – School for Rankin county starts tomorrow.

The Rankin County School Board called a special meeting on Thursday afternoon, declaring masks will be optional.

Amid another COVID surge, Brandon city schools held their “Bull Dog Back-2-School Bash” to kick start the 2021-2022 school year.

Students at the bash said they are excited to be going to school in person.

Junior Mac Parker said, “I’m so excited to get back into the grove and get to see people in a pre-covid way. It’s just been a year since I’ve gotten to actually see people smile.”

12 News asked both parents and students if they were concerned about returning to the classrooms, and if they were going to take any Covid precautions.

Yolanda Anding is the mother of 9th grader, Kadence Anding. She said, “my daughter is fully vaccinated, and she will also be wearing a mask. Whatever it takes to have her protected I’m down for it as long as they are able to still able to attend.” Kandence said, “If we want to have fun again like this year instead of doing what we did last year we have to wear masks and take the precautions and not spreading more coronavirus around.”

Senior Payton Bryant said he was a little nervous about being back around other people, but believes if he wears his mask he will be okay.