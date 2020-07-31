No new trial for Mississippi man convicted of killing 8

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi man convicted in the 2017 killings of eight people appeared in court this week and asked for a new trial. A judge denied the request, saying he will issue a written ruling later.

Willie Cory Godbolt was convicted in February of four counts of murder and four counts of capital murder. He received a sentence of life in prison for each murder conviction and a death sentence for each capital murder conviction.

The killings happened on Memorial Day weekend 2017 in Brookhaven and Bogue Chitto. Among those killed were Godbolt’s mother-in-law and a deputy sheriff.

