No one injured in box explosion in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV)- There were no injuries or damages to properties following the explosion of cardboard boxes along Rice Road around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Madison Police Department received several calls regarding loud gunshots, fireworks or an explosion in the area of Rice Road and the Natchez Trace Parkway.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers found a cardboard box on the side of Rice Road near Trace Cove Drive. The box appeared to have exploded leaving a debris field in the roadway.

Officers cordoned off the immediate area and upon searching a nearby wooded area found two additional in-tact cardboard boxes near the original exploded box.

At this point, Rice Road was closed to traffic from Wrights Mill Drive to Tidewater Lane. The Madison Fire Department as well as investigators with the Madison Police Department arrived on the scene to assist.

Additionally, personnel from the Jackson Police Department Bomb Squad; the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; the Mississippi Office of Homeland Security; and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task

Force were notified and arrived on the scene. Members of the JPD Bomb Squad conducted a safe encounter/inspection of the two boxes in the wooded area and found that they were empty and contained no explosive materials. A further search and canvas of the area found no other suspicious packages or items.

Madison Police and federal investigators continue their investigation into this incident and anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Police Department at (601) 856-6111.

Rice Road re-opened to traffic at approximately 6:20 a.m.