NOAA releases 2020 Hurricane Season forecast

(CNN) – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released its official 2020 Hurricane Forecast on Thursday. NOAA is calling for an above average season, which would mean six to ten hurricanes and 13 to 19 named storms, like Arthur.

Weather experts are predicting there will be three to six major hurricanes, which are category three or higher. If this year does end up being an above-average hurricane season, it will be the fifth year in a row.

The NOAA forecast agrees with several other previously released hurricane forecast models. Hurricane season officially begins June 1 and ends November 30.