NogginFeast to honor Mississippi National Guard in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – On October 11, the NogginFeast will be coming to Ridgeland to honor the Mississippi National Guard for their COVID-19 Task Force response.

Local restaurants and vendors will offer dishes, desserts and drinks to attendees. Tickets are $50. Chris Gill & the Sole Shakers, Joseph LaSalla, and other Mississippi artists will be there to perform.

Tickets will go on sale on August 11. The October event will be held at the Renaissance at Colony Park.

The event will be hosted by the Brain Injury Association of Mississippi and the United Spinal Association Mississippi Chapter.