Nominees for the 2019 C Spire Conerly Trophy Announced

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the 10 nominees for the C Spire Conerly Trophy Monday.

The C Spire Conerly Trophy is awarded to the most outstanding college football player in Mississippi. The 10 nominees represent the football-playing universities and colleges across the state and have been chosen by their athletic departments. The winner will be announced Tuesday, December 3, at the Country Club of Jackson.

Jack Abraham – This redshirt junior quarterback is the nominee from Southern Mississippi. He is 6 feet and 204 lbs. and has lead the Golden Eagle to a 7-4 record. In 11 games the Oxford native has passed for 3147 yards and thrown 18 touchdowns. He averages 286 passing yards per game. He has completed 233 of 343 throws. He also has run for 102 yards and 4 additional touchdowns. Junior Faulk– Defensive Back Junior Faulk has been nominated by Delta State University. Faulk is 6’1″ and 200 lbs. and comes from Jayess, Ms and Southwest Community College. He holds the record for most interceptions in a season with 9 and returned them 131 yards. Three times this season he recorded 2 interceptions in a game. Faulk recorded 37 tackles, recovered one fumble and forced one fumble for Todd Cooley’s squad that ended with a 6-4 record. Keonte Hampton– Jackson State’s representative is sophomore linebacker Keonte Hampton. From West Point, MS he is listed as 6′” tall 225 lbs. He was an ALL-SWAC preseason selection. On the year he made 106 tackles including 69 solo takedowns. He recorded 13 tackles for a loss and had 4.5 sacks. Felix Harper– Junior quarterback of Alcorn State University has been nominated by the Braves. Stepping into the lineup in the early season, Harper has lead Coach McNair’s Braves team into the SWAC Championship game. The lefty has been the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week three times. Harper completes 61.8% of his passes and has thrown for 2387 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has run for 154 yards and 4 TD’s. Detric Hawthorn– Senior Quarter Detric Hawthorn from Collins, Ms, and Jones County Community College represents Mississippi College. the 5’8″ 170 lbs. signal caller ran for 586 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Choctaws. He completed 31 of 83 passes totaling 635 yards and 4 more TD’s. The versatile Hawthorn also was a star on defense making 59 tackles, 45 solo tackles, two tackles for a loss, picking 2 interceptions and forcing two fumbles. The Choctaws ended the season 5-5 for Coach John Bland. Kylin Hill– From Columbus, MS Kylin Hill the Mississippi State running back is the Bulldog’s selection. The junior running back leads the SEC in total rushing yards and yards per game average. He has had 7 games with over 100 yeards gained. On the season he has picked up 1215 yards and 10 touchdowns. He has also caught 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown. He was the SEC Player of the Week for his efforts vs Arkansas when he ran for 234 yards and 3 TD’s. Hunter McEachern– The Belhaven nominee is quarterback Hunter McEachern.In nine games he ran for 267 yards and had a long run of 36 yards. Passing Hunter completed 53% of his 281 passes fpr total of 1755 yards and 9 touchdowns. McEachern averaged 195 yards passing per game. He was the school’s C Spire Player of the Week against Sul Ross State when he was 9 of 16 passing for 118 yards and ran for 74 yards on carries. John Rhys Plumlee– This freshman quarterback played in 8 games and started the last 7. At 6 foot and 192 lbs. this speedster has run for 989 yards going into the Egg Bowl game. He has run for 11 touchdowns and thrown for 4 more completing 51% of his passes. This Hattiesburg native set the Ole Miss freshman record for rushing averaging 123.6 yards per game. Tracy Thompkins– A 5’9″ defensive back out of Miami, Fl is the Mississippi Valley State nominee. Thompkins collected 107 tackles on the season for the 2-9 Delta Devils. He made 68 solo tackles and had 12.5 tackles for a loss. He had one sack, forced three fumbles and recovered two fumbles. His three forced fumbles lead the SWAC. He was in double digits in tackles six times. He was the co-SWC Defensive Player of the Week after collecting 15 tackles versus Lamar. Liam Vincifora– Millsaps defensive end Liam Vincifora represents that school. In 10 games this season the biology major made 59 tackles, had 21 tackles for a loss, produces 14 sacks forced 2 fumbles and recovered one fumble. He led the conference in sacks making opponents lose 109 yards, In DIII he was third in sacks.