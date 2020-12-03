Norfolk Southern train derailed in Moselle

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV)-A Norfolk Southern train derailed early Wednesday.

It will take two to three days to clear Sellers Road and Moselle after a Norfolk Southern train derailed early in the early hours of Wednesday morning with 20 of its 124 cars off the tracks in the middle of the train.

Sellers road is blocked to traffic between those roads as environmental, construction crews, and rail inspection crews took to the scene. The train was a mixed manifest train that was carrying automobiles and a variety of other cargo. No injuries were reported in the incident as the cars that detailed are located in the middle of the train and the Conductor and Engineer are located in the front of the train.

“This was a northbound train that left out of New Orleans it was 124 cars in length and it also had 4 loco motives on it that made it 9700 feet long. The cars that derailed were in the center of the train, 15-20 cars were still assing the damage and getting the count exact along with two locomotives they were in the center of the train as well.” -Jeff Degraff, Media Relations, Norfolk Southern Corporation.

The Northfolk Southern trains are equipped with a emergency stop safety feature that stops the train when a car or many become derailed. According to Degraff that is what alerted the Conductor and the Engineer to the issue. The train was stopped safely and they were able to get out an assess the damage. Norfolk is still assessing the damage.

Traffic will likely not exist in this area for the coming days so that the company can quickly remove the train off the line and start it’s repair. Neighbors are advised to use alternate routes.