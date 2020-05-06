North Midway Road Bridge in Clinton to close on Thursday

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Following an inspection by bridge engineers on May 6, the City of Clinton will close the N. Midway Road bridge between Clinton/Raymond Road and McRaven Road. The closure will begin at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7.

Signs will be placed by Clinton Public Works to prevent drivers from using the bridge.

Temporary repairs were completed on the N. Midway Road Bridge in 2018 and weight limits were posted and the bridge deemed sufficient for use. Following the most recent inspection, it was determined that the bridge was deficient and would need to be closed until a new bridge can be installed.

City leaders said detours will be marked. No timeline for repairs has been provided, but construction could last into 2021.

“We regret the inconvenience this closure will have on our residents and visitors, but the safety of our motorists is the top priority,” added Mayor Phil Fisher.