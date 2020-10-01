North Pike football team under quarantine due to COVID-19

SUMMIT, Miss. (WJTV) – The North Pike football team is under quarantine for the next 14 days due to COVID-19 protocol.
The superintendent confirmed some players tested positive for the virus. Officials said they are working to contact trace and send out exposure letters.
The Jaguars’ next two games have been canceled. North Pike was scheduled to face Natchez on Friday, October 2, and McComb on Friday, October 9.
The game on Friday, October 2, was North Pike’s homecoming game. They will try to reschedule the game.
LATEST STORIES:
- JSU Athletics announces new facilities campaign
- Vermont extends contract to house inmates in Mississippi
- Coronavirus stimulus update: Pelosi, Mnuchin still far from agreement as discussions continue
- House Democrats consider vote on coronavirus relief deal
- Senate Republicans and Democrats want US medical supply chain to stop relying on China