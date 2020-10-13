Northpark aims to provide meals to 50,000 Mississippi families

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Northpark’s annual community give-back event, Fall Fest, will take place on Saturday, October 17. The event will feature an art and community experience that brings together families, artists, and an array of shoppers. The goal is to raise money in order to feed friends and neighbors struggling with hunger this season.

A local affiliate of Feeding America, the Mississippi Food Network helps provide meals to people in need through a network of food banks while addressing the complicated root causes of hunger.

To get involved, click here to register for Chalk Walk Space.

Northpark said all proceeds will be donated to the Mississippi Food Network. When you donate $20, you will be assigned a parking space to design, a bucket of chalk and a roll of painter’s tape.

“We’re excited to give back to Mississippi families during what has been a very tough year,” said Christy Pender, marketing and business development manager for Northpark. “Our shoppers are some of the most giving and involved members of our community, and we are pleased to give back to the citizens that have supported Northpark throughout the years.”

According to Northpark, they are also seeking to find homes for the four-pawed members of the community that desperately need homes.

Local mandates and CDC guidelines will be followed to ensure the safety of all attendees.

