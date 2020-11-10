NorthPark Mall gearing up for holiday season

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) — The Northpark Mall traditions that will continue, but some will be different this year.

One holiday tradition you can count on; Santa is coming. He will land at the mall on November 21 as usual. But this year, he will have limited but flexible hours for the weeks after that by appointment.

Marketing and Business Management Developer Christy Pender said that if everyone works together, this year will be just as fun even with the restrictions.

“We just ask to please wear a mask,” Pender said. “If you don’t have one or you forgot yours–no worries– just find one of our security guards and ask them for a mask and they’ll make sure that you have one.”

For adults, Pender has a gift card giveaway planned for you too. Pender added that there on Thanksgiving Day, Northpark will be closed.

