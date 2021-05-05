Northwest Jackson neighbors recovering from Tuesday’s tornado

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After Tuesday’s severe storms, many people in Northwest Jackson are trying to cleanup the debris left in their neighborhoods.

A tornado touched down on Fairwood Drive on Tuesday. Neighbors said their streets were blocked by down trees, but crews worked to clear the roads on Wednesday.

Shaun Blackmon, who lives in the neighborhood, said, “It’s a lot of work, a lot of work. But it’s all good things. No one hurt, no fatalities, and the cleanup crew. The neighborhood came together. Everyone came out to help, so that was a good thing.”

The Lakeover neighborhood, which is off of Livingston Road, also had two trees blocking the road. The Hinds County EMA director said only one injury was reported in the area.