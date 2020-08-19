Northwest Rankin High School football coach passes away

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - From fear to stress, the global pandemic has forced children everywhere to deal with a wide range of emotions and feelings. Some might act out, while others learn to keep their cool. But a new study shows how parents respond to their child’s emotions matters – a lot.

When your child loses control, how do you act? A new study shows a parent’s response to big emotions can impact kids’ behavior. Researchers followed 207 children in kindergarten, first, and second grades. The kids were all from high-risk, urban communities who were at risk for aggressive behaviors when they started school. Scientists observed parents’ interaction with the children and teachers reported on the kids’ behavior each year.