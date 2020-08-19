Coronavirus Information

Northwest Rankin High School football coach passes away

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Rankin County School District is mourning the loss of a Northwest Rankin High football coach.

Coach Kelby Brown died on Wednesday, August 19, according to Northwest Rankin officials. Brown’s cause of death has not been released.

This is a tough day for the Northwest Rankin family. We lost a member today, Coach Kelby Bowman was a loving family man and coach. You will be missed.

Statement, Northwest Rankin Cougar Football via Twitter

We are deeply saddened and are being respectful to the family during this difficult time and have no comment.

Sharon Patrick, Rankin County Schools Spokesperson

