RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Los Angeles Rams aren’t the only ones celebrating champions, The Jackson Airport was filled with balloons and lots of cheer for some new local champs that returned.

Today is Valentine Day and instead of pink and red balloons, we saw gold and black and it’s all a part of a celebration.

The Northwest Rankin varsity cheer team competed in the UCA Nationals cheer competition in Orlando.

The team placed first place in the nation and today the team was met with a surprise a welcome parade from parents and students.