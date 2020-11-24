November 24 runoff elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State Office said voters across the state should prepare for several runoff elections set for Tuesday, November 24. The following 17 counties in Mississippi will be holding runoff elections in all or parts of the county: Benton, Bolivar, Chickasaw, Forrest, Harrison, Hinds, Jefferson, Jones, Lafayette, Lamar, Madison, Marshall, Noxubee, Smith, Tishomingo, Walthall, and Yalobusha.
Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office, as the Secretary of State’s Office has no statutory authority to punish violations of election law.
Runoff Election Day Reminders
- Polling Place Hours: Polling places open at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. However, any person who is in line at the time polls close will be allowed to vote.
- Polling Place Location: Please contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office for directions to your polling place. Several counties have changed polling places due to COVID-19.
- Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.
- An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Circuit Clerk’s Office within five business days after the election. Click here for more information.
- Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.
- Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.
- Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.
- COVID-19: Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.