November 24 runoff elections

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Secretary of State Office said voters across the state should prepare for several runoff elections set for Tuesday, November 24. The following 17 counties in Mississippi will be holding runoff elections in all or parts of the county: Benton, Bolivar, Chickasaw, Forrest, Harrison, Hinds, Jefferson, Jones, Lafayette, Lamar, Madison, Marshall, Noxubee, Smith, Tishomingo, Walthall, and Yalobusha.

Click here to review what voters can expect to see on the ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office, as the Secretary of State’s Office has no statutory authority to punish violations of election law.

Runoff Election Day Reminders

Polling Place Hours: Polling places open at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. However, any person who is in line at the time polls close will be allowed to vote.

Polling places open at 7:00 a.m. and will remain open until 7:00 p.m. However, any person who is in line at the time polls close will be allowed to vote. Polling Place Location: Please contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office for directions to your polling place. Several counties have changed polling places due to COVID-19. Click here for a list of polling place changes reported to our office.

Please contact your county Circuit Clerk’s Office for directions to your polling place. Several counties have changed polling places due to COVID-19.