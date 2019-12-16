NPHC collecting coats to donate to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Pan-Hellenic Council are teaming up with Burlington to collect coats for the Warm Coat, Warm Hearts event.

Every year, all nine Black Greek Lettered Organizations collaborate with the clothing store to help donate winter apparel to those in need.

Floyd Williams, chairperson of the event, said they are looking for new or gently used coats in all sizes for men, women and children.

You can drop them off at Burlington next to Metrocenter Mall in Jackson. Coats will be delivered January 20, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.