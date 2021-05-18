NTSB files preliminary report on fatal plane crash that killed four in Hattiesburg

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — The National Transportation Safety Board has filed its initial report on the plane crash that killed three Wichita Falls residents and one person on the ground in Hattiesburg, MS.

On May 4, 2021, URHCS Dr. Louis Provenza, Anna Calhoun and Harper Provenza, all of Wichita Falls, died after the plane was making its landing approach and crashed into a home.

Two other occupants in the house suffered minor injuries but escaped from the burning home.

According to the preliminary report, the Mitsubishi MU-2B-60 had left Wichita Falls just before 9 p.m. and the pilot had filed an instrument flight rules flight plan. As it prepared to land, it flew to the initial approach fix, made the procedure turn and flew a portion of the final approach.

The last automatic fix was recorded at 11 p.m. 1.6 miles northwest of the accident site, at 1,475 feet altitude.

At 11:20 p.m. a 911 call reported the accident.

There were no radio distress calls from the pilot before the crash. The plane crashed into the house about 2.2 miles from the runway.

The report states the ensuing fire destroyed most of the cockpit instrumentation.

The flaps were found at 20 degrees down, and the landing gear was extended when it crashed.

Records show the pilot reported having 7,834 total flying hours.

The plane was not equipped nor required to have any type of crash-resistant recorder device.

Visibility at the time of the crash was reported as 10 miles. No explosion was reported along with the fire.