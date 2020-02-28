NTSB: Pilot reported icing on plane before crash

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Louisiana in early February reported ice forming on the plane shortly before the crash. That’s according to a preliminary report on the fatal crash by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The plane crashed in Jackson Parish, Louisiana, on Feb. 6. The pilot and two passengers were killed. The plane had taken off from Jackson, Mississippi, and was headed to Shreveport.

Pilot Robert Gilliam of Minden reported ice was forming on the plane. He had been cleared to divert to the Ruston airport when radar contact was lost.