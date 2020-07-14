Nurse begs for people to take pandemic seriously

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Kimberly Cartlidge, a home health nurse, took to Facebook Friday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cartlidge says she had to send one of her patients back to the hospital after he had been discharged a couple of hours before.



She wouldn’t name the hospital but says it was the second person to be sent home in such poor health.

Cartlidge told me Monday night why she taped the video.

Cartlidge says social distancing, staying home and wearing a mask may be an inconvenience to you but it could help empty the hospitals and save lives.