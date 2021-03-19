NWS confirms six tornadoes touched down in Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) announced the National Weather Service (NWS) has surveyed and confirmed six tornadoes across the state. The storms hit the state on March 16-17, 2021.

Copiah County: EF-1 with winds of 100 mph (March 16)

Simpson County: EF-0 with winds of 75 mph (March 16)

Lamar County: EF-0 with winds of 80 mph (March 17)

Lincoln County: EF-1 with winds of 95 mph (March 17)

Wayne County: EF-2 with winds of 130-135 mph (March 17)

Wilkinson County: EF-0 with winds of 85 mph (March 17)

There are currently no reports of any injuries or fatalities as a result of the severe storms.

MEMA is assisting counties with preliminary damage assessments and at this time, 15 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians have submitted damage reports to MEMA.