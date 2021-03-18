NWS confirms tornadoes in Mississippi from Wednesday’s severe weather

Tornado spotted in Waynesboro, MS. Courtesy: Devon Polansky

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in Mississippi on Wednesday, March 17.

The NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado occurred in Lincoln County. The tornado had estimated winds of 95 miles per hour.

An EF-0 tornado also touched down in Wilkinson County with maximum winds of 85 miles per hour.

So far, a total of four tornadoes touched down in the state on Wednesday. The two other tornadoes were reported in Wayne County and are still pending surveys from NWS Mobile.

