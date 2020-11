MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – An EF-1 tornado with 100 mph max winds touched down just south of McComb around 3:00 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

NWS confirmed it damaged hangars & aircraft at McComb-Pike County Airport, in addition to a nearby mobile home. The tornado was on the ground for 1.5 miles. No injuries have been reported.

This is the second tornado this week in Central Mississippi that never had a tornado warning.

NWS Storm Survey confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down south of McComb, MS yesterday around 3 PM CST. Winds were estimated to be around 100 mph. Path length of 1.5 miles and path width of 50 yards. #lawx #mswx https://t.co/iBTH05xRwF — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) November 28, 2020

LATEST STORIES: