NWS Jackson releases storm reports from storms that passed through 8/17/18
JACKSON, MS - Here are a list of reported damages from the National Weather Service office of Jackson:
1) Flash Flood Report in Jones County (Laurel)
2) Local Flood Report in Hinds County (Flowood)
3) Local Flood Report in Rankin County (Pelahatchie)
4) Thunderstorm Wind Damage in Rankin County (Pelahatchie)
5) Flash Flood Report in Hinds County (Flowood)
6) Thunderstorm Damage in Madison County (Madison)
7) Thunderstorm Damage in Madison County (Madison)
8) Flood Damage reported in Madison County (Madison)
