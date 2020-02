JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National Weather Service said the Pearl River in Jackson is expected to reach major flood stage at 38 feet on Saturday or Sunday.

This would be the third highest river level in history, behind the 1979 and 1983 floods. Significant impacts could be possible.

⚠️ BREAKING: The Pearl River at Jackson is now forecast to reach MAJOR Flood Stage at 38 feet this weekend. This would be the 3rd highest river level in history (behind '79 and '83) & significant impacts could be possible. @WJTV #MSwx pic.twitter.com/o2GgYhuBqJ — Jacob Lanier (@JacobLanierWx) February 13, 2020

The Hinds County Emergency Management agency will provide an update on the state of the river on February 13, at noon.