JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Senator Bernie Sanders canceled his visit to Jackson. Sanders was supposed to visit the Two Mississippi Museums on Friday, March 6.

His campaign said the senator will travel to Michigan.

According to the campaign, Bernie 2020 will continue to campaign in Mississippi. Senior campaign staff members and surrogates to represent the senator.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to visit Jackson on Sunday, ahead of Mississippi’s primary on March 10.