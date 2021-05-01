O.B. Water Treatment Plant improving, boil water notice still in effect

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice remains in effect for all surface water connections in Jackson and impacted surrounding areas, following Friday’s water issues at O.B. Water Treatment Plant.

Jackson city leaders said the storage tanks are beginning to fill and the city pressure is around 80 psi. Their goal is to gradually increase toward 90 psi.

The Jackson Public Works crew started water sampling Saturday morning and will continue through Sunday weather permitting. Officials said if no major setbacks occur, steady improvement will be seen throughout the weekend.