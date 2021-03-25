Oakley Youth Development Center job fairs set for April

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Oakley Youth Development Center will host job fairs in April.

The first event will be on Thursday, April 1. It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Copiah County Safe Room, located at 1060 Epps Lane in Hazlehurst.

The second job fair will be held on Thursday, April 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Oakley Youth Development Center, located at 2375 Oakley Road in Raymond.

Oakley has various job openings for entry-level jobs and jobs that require a specialized degree, such as juvenile care workers, nurses, and teachers.