Oakley Youth Development Center job fairs set for April

News
Posted: / Updated:

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Oakley Youth Development Center will host job fairs in April.

The first event will be on Thursday, April 1. It will be from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Copiah County Safe Room, located at 1060 Epps Lane in Hazlehurst.

The second job fair will be held on Thursday, April 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Oakley Youth Development Center, located at 2375 Oakley Road in Raymond.

Oakley has various job openings for entry-level jobs and jobs that require a specialized degree, such as juvenile care workers, nurses, and teachers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories