Oakley Youth Development Center to host job fair on Tuesday

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Oakley Youth Development Center will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The event will take place at the center on Oakley Road in Raymond from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to organizers, the center has positions open for the following jobs:

Juvenile Care Worker

Supervisor Juvenile Care Worker

RN II & III

LPN II

Recreation Therapist I

Academic Teacher Certified

Food Service Worker II

Behavioral Health Specialist III

Maintenance Worker

General Service Employee

Client Service Rep

Attendees will need to bring an ID, SSN card, auto insurance and a diploma/degree to the job fair.