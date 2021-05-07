Oakley Youth Development Center to host job fair on Tuesday

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Oakley Youth Development Center will host a job fair on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. The event will take place at the center on Oakley Road in Raymond from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

According to organizers, the center has positions open for the following jobs:

  • Juvenile Care Worker
  • Supervisor Juvenile Care Worker
  • RN II & III
  • LPN II
  • Recreation Therapist I
  • Academic Teacher Certified
  • Food Service Worker II
  • Behavioral Health Specialist III
  • Maintenance Worker
  • General Service Employee
  • Client Service Rep

Attendees will need to bring an ID, SSN card, auto insurance and a diploma/degree to the job fair.

