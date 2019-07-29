Ocean Springs man given two life sentences in grandparents murder

An Ocean Springs man receives two life sentences in the 2015 murder of his grandparents.

26-year-old Zachary Stanford was convicted in the murder of Robert and Peggy Faries. On June 23, 2015, the Faries were found dead inside their Greenwood home in Rankin County.

Rankin County deputies quickly named Stanford as the suspect.

The next day Stanford was pulled over and arrested by the Magee Police Department in Simpson County. Magee police said during the traffic stop officers found bloody clothing, a knife and a .22 caliber gun with a homemade suppressor.

Rankin County deputies questioned Stanford where he ultimately confessed.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney John K. Bramlett, Jr. said, “Stanford killed his own grandmother and grandfather in their home. This is an unthinkable crime and today he was held accountable for his actions… We thank the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Magee Police Department for their hard work during this investigation so that Mr. and Mrs. Faries could receive the justice they deserve.”